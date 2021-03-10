India terms social media reports about its role in deliberations on Myanmar in UNSC as 'mischievous'

India has termed as ''mischievous and biased'' social media reports about its role in deliberations on Myanmar in the UN Security Council and said its position on the issue has been clearly articulated.

Myanmar's military toppled the country's government last month and seized power for one year, detaining top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint in the coup. The coup sparked protests and other acts of civil disobedience. Around 2,000 people have been arrested and at least 60 protesters have been killed since the military takeover.

Advertisement

''We have seen reports on social media about India's role in deliberations on Myanmar in the UNSC. These reports are mischievous and biased. UNSC is seized of the matter and let us wait for the outcome. India's position on the issue is well-known and has been clearly articulated,'' the Embassy of India in Yangon said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In a February 26 statement in the General Assembly during an informal meeting on Myanmar, India had said that as a close friend and neighbour of Myanmar and its people, New Delhi ''will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in discussion with like-minded countries so that the hopes and aspirations of the people are respected.'' ''Restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar. The international community must lend its constructive support to the people of Myanmar at this critical juncture,” India had said.

India had said that it remains deeply concerned that the gains made by Myanmar over the last decades on the path towards democracy, should not get undermined.

''As the largest democracy, we have always been steadfast in our support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar for it to emerge as a stable democratic federal union,” India had said in the UNGA meeting.

''We believe that the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld, those detained be released and that calm prevails. We call on the Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in a peaceful and constructive manner,” India had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)