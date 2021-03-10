Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:35 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the country's finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
In her call with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Yellen underscored her desire to expand ties between the two countries to address challenges such as the need for a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and global efforts to address the threat of climate change, Treasury said.
