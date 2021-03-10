U.S. and Israel to hold consultative group meeting Thursday: White House

U.S. and Israel to hold consultative group meeting Thursday: White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:36 IST
The U.S. and Israel will hold its first virtual strategic consultative group meeting on March 11, the White House announced on Wednesday.
The meeting will be led by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and will focus on regional issues, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
