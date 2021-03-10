Left Menu

Governor Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital; faces TMC supporters ire

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:45 IST
Governor Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital; faces TMC supporters ire

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the state-run SSKM hospital on Wednesday night to see an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid 'go back' slogans shouted by hundreds of the TMC supporters gathered there.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital for injuries on her left leg after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants during campaign in Nandigram.

The CM alleged that neither the local police nor the SP were near her when four-five people deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

The Governor went inside the hospital amid slogan shouting against him by the Trinamool Congress supporters present there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer prices rise; underlying inflation muted for now

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February, with households paying more for gasoline, but underlying inflation remained tepid amid weak demand for services like airline travel and hotel accommodation.The mixed report from the Labor ...

Odisha cancels leaves of forest officials in wake of raging forest fires

The Forest and Environment Department of Odisha on Wednesday cancelled the leaves of field forest officials in all divisions of the state in view of the forest fire alerts. In view of the spurt in incidents of the forest fire alerts in the ...

Maha lifts stay on snapping of defaulters' power connection

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday lifted the stay on snapping of electricity connections for non-payment of dues.The stay was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on March 2 in the Assembly.Making a statement in both houses o...

France reports more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

French health authorities reported 30,303 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, sharply up from Tuesdays 23,302 and last Wednesdays 26,788, figures that show the disease is still spreading at a relatively high rate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021