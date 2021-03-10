Three from Nagaland held for hacking ex-Karnataka gDGP's email ID to cheat his friend of Rs 25K

Police arrested three people from Nagaland including a woman who had allegedly hacked the email of former Director General of Police Shankar Bidari and took Rs 25,000 from his friends.

According to police, the hackers recently sent a mail to Bidari's friend seeking financial help.

Without suspecting any foul play,the friend transferred the money into the account number mentioned in the mail.

Later, when he checked with Bidari, he realised the fraud and lodged a complaint.

The investigation finally led to the arrest of the trio.

Police have seized four mobile phones, 13 PAN cards in different names, six Aadhaar cards, two ATM cards and Rs two lakh in 20 bank accounts.

