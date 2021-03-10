Goa: Charas worth Rs 15,000 seized, man held

Goa Police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old Mumbai resident at Arambol beach in the state for possessing charas worth Rs 15,000, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Pernem police inspector Jivba Dalvi said the accused was identified as Ali Shah Shaikh (42), who hails from Ekta Nagar in Mumbai.

Based on specific information, Shaikh was searched and charas worth Rs 15,000 was found in his possession. He was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Dalvi added.

