Journalists' organisation to hold two-day conference in Rajasthan's Dausa

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:23 IST
A two-day conference and executive meeting of the National Union of Journalists India (NUJI) will be held in Rajasthan's Dausa on March 13 and 14.

Ahead of the event, a poster was released on Wednesday by Information Commissioner Narayan Bareth and editor of Hindi daily Mahanagar Times, Gopal Sharma.

Issues related to the welfare of journalists will be discussed in the conference in different sessions following which a resolution will be passed, Rakesh Sharma, president of the Journalists Association of Rajasthan (JAR) said.

JAR is a affiliate of the NUJI, he said.

The conference will feature sessions on laws, economic crises in media institutions, layoffs, implementation of the digital media policy and increasing the scope of small and medium newspapers in advertising.

Senior journalists from Rajasthan and Dausa will be honoured at the convention, Rakesh Sharma said.

