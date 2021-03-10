Left Menu

UP: 10 pilgrims injured as their vehicle overturns

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:29 IST
Ten pilgrims were injured with five of them in serious condition as the tempo traveller they were going on overturned in Bhitaura village here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The tempo traveller was carrying people from Kandhiya and Bawanra villages of Ghazipur area to collect the holy water from the river.

The vehicle suddenly overturned at Om Gangaghat turn of Bhitaura village leaving 10 passengers injured, SHO of Hussenganj police station Ranvir Bahadur Singh said.

They were on their way to bring 'gangaajal' for Mahashivaratri on Thursday. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment, the SHO added.

