22-year-old man dies in Delhi hospital two weeks after being set on fire for objecting to loud music

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:36 IST
A 22-year-old man has died at a hospital here, two weeks after he was set on fire by some people following a dispute over playing loud music in Rohini's Begampur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, two friends of the victim, Saurabh, were playing loud music on February 22, and an argument broke out when he asked them to turn down the volume.

Although locals intervened and managed to calm them down briefly, the accused later doused Saurabh with petrol and set him on fire, the police said.

''He was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital with 70 per cent burnt injuries. Three persons were apprehended in connection with the case. Saurabh died during the treatment on Tuesday. Legal proceeding is underway and section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being added in the FIR,'' a senior police officer said.

