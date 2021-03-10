Left Menu

WB coal mining scam: SC to hear all SLPs in plea challenging Calcutta HC order on March 15

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said all Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) in connection with the plea filed by the accused in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal through Railways in West Bengal, will be taken together for hearing on March 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said all Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) in connection with the plea filed by the accused in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal through Railways in West Bengal, will be taken together for hearing on March 15. The plea filed by the accused, Anup Majee, challenges the order of Calcutta High Court allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case without the consent of the state.

The decision was taken by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrahud. Former Attorney General (AG) and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the accused, sought direction from the Apex Court for interim protection for his client in the case.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that this case involves a multi-state offence and the CBI has already filed an affidavit on Tuesday in the case. In this illegal coal mining case, the CBI has already interrogated the wife of Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the appeal of Majee, the state government had filed an affidavit and stated that the CBI didn't have the jurisdiction to probe this case as the state had not given its consent. Earlier on March 1, the apex court had sought a response of the Central government within a week on a plea challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court. (ANI)

