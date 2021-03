BRIEF-Top U.S. And Chinese Officials Will Meet For A Two-Day Summit Next Week In Alaska - WSJ

March 10 (Reuters) -

* TOP U.S. AND CHINESE OFFICIALS WILL MEET FOR A TWO-DAY SUMMIT NEXT WEEK IN ALASKA - WSJ

* U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN, NSA SULLIVAN WILL MEET WITH YANG JIECHI, A MEMBER OF THE POLITBURO, AND WANG YI, THE FOREIGN MINISTER - WSJ Source : https://on.wsj.com/3clvEmK

