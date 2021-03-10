Left Menu

COVID-19: Over 16 lakh people fined in Guj in 6 months for not wearing mask

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:04 IST
COVID-19: Over 16 lakh people fined in Guj in 6 months for not wearing mask

Over 16 lakh people were fined in Gujarat in six months that ended on January 6 for not wearing masks in public places amid the coronavirus pandemic, the legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

As many as 16.78 lakh people were fined by police as they were caught roaming around without a face mask, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a written reply in the Assembly.

Though no specific amount was mentioned in the reply, the total sum of penalty would come around Rs 150 crore as the fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 1,000 since August 11.

In July-end last year, the state government had increased the fine for not wearing face masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200.

Then on August 11, the fine was increased to Rs 1000 after a High Court directive in this regard to stem the spread of the virus.

Thus, of the total 16.78 lakh persons penalised during the last six months as on January 6, some would have paid Rs 200 or Rs 500 as penalty while majority of them would have paid Rs 1,000 fine each.

Ahmedabad city topped the charts with 2.06 lakh persons being penalised in six months, followed by 1.38 lakh in Surat city, 98,749 in Kheda district and 72,217 in Gandhinagar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.Hasani was arrested last month upon arrival in Morocco on an ...

Delhi BJP welcomes parliamentary passage of bill on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

Two French teenagers under murder investigation after girl drowns in Seine

Two French teenagers are under investigation for murder after police fished the body of a drowned schoolgirl out of the river Seine, prosecutors said on Wednesday, in a case that has shocked France. Prosecutors said the teenagers, a boy and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021