Secretary of State Blinken to meet top Chinese officials March 18 -statement

Secretary of State Blinken to meet top Chinese officials March 18 -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:06 IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska, the State Department said on Wednesday, after his first overseas trip to U.S. allies Japan and South Korea.
Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plan to discuss a range of issues with Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and State Councilor Wang Yi, the department said.
