Left Menu

Secretary of State Blinken to meet top Chinese officials March 18 -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:06 IST
Secretary of State Blinken to meet top Chinese officials March 18 -statement
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska, the State Department said on Wednesday, after his first overseas trip to U.S. allies Japan and South Korea.

Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plan to discuss a range of issues with Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and State Councilor Wang Yi, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.Hasani was arrested last month upon arrival in Morocco on an ...

Delhi BJP welcomes parliamentary passage of bill on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

Two French teenagers under murder investigation after girl drowns in Seine

Two French teenagers are under investigation for murder after police fished the body of a drowned schoolgirl out of the river Seine, prosecutors said on Wednesday, in a case that has shocked France. Prosecutors said the teenagers, a boy and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021