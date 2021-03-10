U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraintReuters | New York | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:09 IST
The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar coup protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning it as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam.
The British-drafted statement, which had to be agreed by consensus, now has to be formally adopted at a council meeting.
