Pune: Man dies after being hit by car, driver booked

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:25 IST
A case has been registered against a man, who lost control over his car and rammed the vehicle into an official of a finance firm here, in which he died, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Ankur Khandelwal (38), was walking on a pavement outside his residential society in Kharadi area with his wife and nine-year-old son when the incident occurred in Kharadi area around 12.15 am on March 7, police said.

The deceased had received serious injuries and died during the treatment at a private hospital later.

The car, driven by accusedJovinson James (30), veered off and hit Khandelwal. It also damaged the wall of the society, police said.

According to police, James was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Khandelwal, his wife and son had come to meet a family friend in a nearby housing society.

A senior police official from Chandannagar police station said that in the incident, Khandelwal received grievous injuries, but his wife and son escaped unhurt.

''Khandelwal was rushed to a private hospital in serious condition and died during the treatment,'' he said.

James was arrested and later released on bail, the official said.

''The accused got a bail in the afternoon on March 7 and the same evening, Khandelwal died during treatment,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the firm where the accused worked said that he has been sacked.

eputy commissioner of police, Pankaj Deshmukh said, ''We have now added section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and will file a charge sheet in the court.'' As per the preliminary report, James was under the influence of alcohol and his blood samples have been sent to the laboratory and the report is awaited.

''If the report shows that he was under the influence of alcohol, we will add 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

