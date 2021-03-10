Left Menu

Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen to meet again with Manhattan DA in Trump probe

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said he would go in for a seventh interview on Wednesday with the Manhattan district attorney’s office pursuing a criminal investigation into the former U.S. president. In a brief interview with Reuters, he likened a March 1 U.S. Supreme Court decision denying Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private to the “holy grail” for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.'s investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:30 IST
Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen to meet again with Manhattan DA in Trump probe
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said he would go in for a seventh interview on Wednesday with the Manhattan district attorney's office pursuing a criminal investigation into the former U.S. president.

In a brief interview with Reuters, he likened a March 1 U.S. Supreme Court decision denying Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private to the "holy grail" for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.'s investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes. After that ruling, Vance's office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.

Cohen declined to comment on what he expected to discuss in Wednesday's meeting with Vance's office, which would be conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Manhattan district attorney said in an August filing that the office is investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization, though he has not fully disclosed the scope of the probe. In a September filing, he said "mountainous" misconduct allegations could justify a grand jury probe into possible tax fraud, insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

In court filings, the Trump Organization has denied wrongdoing. Trump, a Republican, has described the New York investigations as politically motivated. Vance is a Democrat. Cohen, who had described himself as Trump's longtime, do-anything fixer, is in home confinement serving a three-year sentence on charges related to payoffs he made during the 2016 presidential race to buy the silence of two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump.

The interview with Reuters was conducted on Wednesday outside his Manhattan apartment building while he was out for a walk allowed under the terms of his home confinement. Vance opened the investigation in 2018 to examine the alleged hush-money payments. The probe has since expanded to include Trump's conduct as a private business owner and whether the Trump Organization engaged in criminal tax evasion among other charges. (Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.Hasani was arrested last month upon arrival in Morocco on an ...

Delhi BJP welcomes parliamentary passage of bill on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the...

EU regulator says no signs AstraZeneca vaccine led to Austria illnesses

The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to illnesses in two people who received it in Austria, one of whom died 10 days after being inoculated.The Austrian national ...

Two French teenagers under murder investigation after girl drowns in Seine

Two French teenagers are under investigation for murder after police fished the body of a drowned schoolgirl out of the river Seine, prosecutors said on Wednesday, in a case that has shocked France. Prosecutors said the teenagers, a boy and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021