New Year's party death case: bail denied to accused

A sessions court here on Wednesday denied bail to Shree Jogdhankar, arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 19-year-old woman, his friend, during a party.

Jhanvi Kukreja, the victim, was found dead on the staircase of a residential building in suburban Khar in the early hours of January 1.

Advertisement

The court had on Monday rejected the bail plea of another accused, Diya Padalkar.

According to police, Kukreja had gone to New Year's Eve party with Padalkar and Jogdhankar.

The prosecution pointed out that Padalkar and Jogdhankar were prime suspects as they alongwith Kukreja were seen leaving the party together and later Kukreja was found dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)