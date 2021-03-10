Left Menu

Notorious kidnapper wanted in WB held in MP's Singrauli

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:41 IST
Notorious kidnapper wanted in WB held in MP's Singrauli

A kingpin of a kidnapping gang from Bihar, wanted in West Bengal's Bardhaman district in connection with the abduction of two persons and extortion of Rs 2.60 crore from them, was arrested here, a police official said on Wednesday.

He was nabbed at Waidhan in the district, where he was living with a false identity for a long time and turned into a hotelier.

''The abductor, identified as Chandan Sonar alias Chandan Kumar alias Chandra Mohan, is the kingpin of Chandan Sonar kidnappers gang of Bihar. He was caught by the local cops along with West Bengal's sleuths in a secret operation here on Wednesday,'' Kotwali police station in-charge Arun Pandey told reporters.

Sonar was wanted by the West Bengal police in connection with the kidnapping of Tejpal Singh and his driver in 2019.

A case was registered against him in the Salanpur police station in Bardhman district.

According to police, he extorted Rs 2.60 crore for releasing the duo and was wanted by the crime branch since then.

''On a tip-off from the Kolkata Crime Branch, a three- member team from West Bengal along with 15 policemen went to arrest the accused from his residence in Ganiyari area in the early morning operation, Pandey said.

During his questioning, the accused revealed that he was originally a resident of Hajipur in Bihar and entered the world of crime at an early age in 2002-03, Singrauli SP Virendra Singh said.

He spent nearly six years from 2006-11 in Patna and Ranchi jails in connection with the several crimes that he had committed.

Later, he shifted to Singrauli and became a contractor by hiding his real identity. He was living in the district for almost 10 years and took a hotel (GP Palace) on lease to run it, the SP said.

He claimed that since 2011, he was not involved in any criminal activity, but in the kidnapping case of 2019, he was the main accused as per the West Bengal police.

So far, six persons involved in the kidnapping and ransom case registered in Salanpur police station were arrested, Pandey said.

The West Bengal police took him to their state for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhis Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag ...

Punjab Congress MLA demands special car flag for legislators

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Ko...

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.Hasani was arrested last month upon arrival in Morocco on an ...

Delhi BJP welcomes parliamentary passage of bill on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021