Former J-K government official arrested for forging date of birth

A former Jammu and Kashmir government official was arrested for allegedly forging his date of birth, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch arrested Ghulam Mohiuddin Gani who was Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till he was superannuated by the government on March 5 this year with retrospective effect from March 31, 2019.

Gani, a resident of Chadoora in Budgam district of central Kashmir, was produced in a court which sent him to police remand, the spokesperson of the Crime Branch said. He said it has prima facie been established that Gani ''forged and manipulated his own date of birth in his service/official records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as Senior Legal Officer of the Union Territory.'' According to a complaint filed with the Crime Branch, Gani who was posted as Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till March 5, 2021 had used his official position to grab money and enjoy power as a Senior Legal Officer.

''As per his actual DOB, he was supposed to have retired two years back in March, 2019. By forgery and manipulations the accused has added four more years to his due government service...,” the spokesperson said.

''After the arrest of the accused, unverified complaints have started pouring in...regarding more such cases of violation of rules, which will also be verified,” the spokesperson said.

