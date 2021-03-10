Left Menu

Former J-K government official arrested for forging date of birth

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:50 IST
Former J-K government official arrested for forging date of birth

A former Jammu and Kashmir government official was arrested for allegedly forging his date of birth, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch arrested Ghulam Mohiuddin Gani who was Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till he was superannuated by the government on March 5 this year with retrospective effect from March 31, 2019.

Gani, a resident of Chadoora in Budgam district of central Kashmir, was produced in a court which sent him to police remand, the spokesperson of the Crime Branch said. He said it has prima facie been established that Gani ''forged and manipulated his own date of birth in his service/official records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as Senior Legal Officer of the Union Territory.'' According to a complaint filed with the Crime Branch, Gani who was posted as Special Secretary (Legal) in the Home Department till March 5, 2021 had used his official position to grab money and enjoy power as a Senior Legal Officer.

''As per his actual DOB, he was supposed to have retired two years back in March, 2019. By forgery and manipulations the accused has added four more years to his due government service...,” the spokesperson said.

''After the arrest of the accused, unverified complaints have started pouring in...regarding more such cases of violation of rules, which will also be verified,” the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhis Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag ...

Punjab Congress MLA demands special car flag for legislators

Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Ko...

Morocco to extradite Australian to Saudi Arabia, wife says

A Moroccan court has decided to extradite Osama al-Hasani, a dual Australian-Saudi citizen to Saudi Arabia, his wife said on Wednesday, in a case that has concerned rights groups.Hasani was arrested last month upon arrival in Morocco on an ...

Delhi BJP welcomes parliamentary passage of bill on unauthorised colonies

The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021