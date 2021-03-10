Team to probe persons responsible for Jarkiholi's sex tape: Karnataka Law Minister

Left Menu

Karnataka government on Wednesday constituted a special investigation team to conduct an inquiry into the persons who are responsible for the purported sex tape of former state Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, said Karnataka's Home and Law Minister Basavraj Bommai.

Karnataka Home minister, Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Wednesday constituted a special investigation team to conduct an inquiry into the persons who are responsible for the purported sex tape of former state Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, said Karnataka's Home and Law Minister Basavraj Bommai. "On March 9, 2021, former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had written and informed me of the application against him at Cubbon Park Police Station dated March 2 for the purpose of political defamation. It is in this backdrop that a special investigation team would be constituted and headed by Soumendu Mukherjee, ADGP to conduct an inquiry into the persons who have conceived this tactic and are responsible for the matter," said Bommai.

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and demanded a law to protect politicians from such allegations. "It is a conspiracy against me. I knew about the CD four months back. I was aware of it 24 hours before its release. It is a fake CD and the plan was hatched by two-three people. I'm not going to reveal anything else. I won't leave them alone until they go to jail," Jarkiholi had said.

A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman. A complainant Dinesh Kallahall had told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the former minister and his people."

Following the allegations, Jarakiholi resigned on March 3. Six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government had last Friday moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them. (ANI)

