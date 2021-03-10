Left Menu

Elderly man held for unnatural sex with stray dog

A 67-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog in suburban Andheri here, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred in Juhu Gulli locality in Andheri W recently, they said.The accused Ahmed Shahi, who resides alone, used to commit such crimes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:56 IST
A 67-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a stray dog in suburban Andheri here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Juhu Gulli locality in Andheri (W) recently, they said.

''The accused Ahmed Shahi, who resides alone, used to commit such crimes. In the past, the local residents had warned him against doing so,'' a senior official of D N Nagar police station said.

One of the local residents spotted him indulging in the crime and informed an NGO about it.

''Based on the evidence submitted by the NGO, we registered an FIR against Shahi. We arrested him under relevant sections of IPC, including 377 (unnatural sex) and others,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

