1.35 cr beneficiaries to be covered under ESI scheme convergence with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY
Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday launched the convergence of the ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in 113 districts of four states, on the culmination day of ESIC Special Services Fortnight in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:58 IST
Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday launched the convergence of the ESI scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in 113 districts of four states, on the culmination day of ESIC Special Services Fortnight in the national capital. According to an official statement by the ministry, the convergence will ensure that 1.35 crore ESI beneficiaries in such districts avail cashless medical services through empanelled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY without any need of a referral.
To avail of medical care, the insured worker or the beneficiary need to carry an ESIC e-pehchan card or Health Passbook and Aadhar Card with them. The statement further said that the beneficiaries of PM-JAY can also avail cashless treatment at 15 underutilised ESIC hospitals/medical colleges in the states of Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and UP.
Gangwar also lauded the efforts of ESIC hospitals/medical colleges and ESIS hospitals in providing medical care during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only to the workers but also to the general public. (ANI)
