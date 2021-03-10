UAE, Israel in talks to establish quarantine-free travel corridor

United Arab Emirates and Israel's governments have entered formal talks to establish a quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries to boost bilateral exchange following a normalisation deal, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday. The travel corridor, which will apply to passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will help facilitate travel for commercial, tourism and official purposes, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement. The three countries share common concerns about Iran. UAE and Israel are among the countries with the world's fastest COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

