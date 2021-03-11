Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhi's Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag Delhi, they said.

Police said 23-year-old Rohan, a resident of Govindpuri, was arrested in the case, and his interrogation revealed that an incident of road rage about one and a half months ago led to the firing.

The incident took place at around 9 am when police received a call that a motorcycle rider had shot at a person who was inside a car near the electricity grid in Defence Colony's Andrews Ganj, police said.

He sustained a bullet injury in his neck and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he is undergoing treatment, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

The accused had earlier been arrested in a case of firing registered at the Surajpur police station in Noida, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that approximately one and a half months ago, he and the victim were engaged in a road rage incident, and to take revenge, he arranged a weapon and fired at him on Wednesday morning, Thakur added.

''We registered a case in connection with the incident and seven police teams working on the case led to the detection, following which the accused was arrested,'' the DCP said.

The weapon of offence has been recovered and further investigations are underway, he added.

