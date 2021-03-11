Left Menu

Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:13 IST
Man shot at by motorcycle rider in south Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a 45-year-old contractual driver working for the BSES in South Delhi's Defence Colony area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured man, Bhimraj, is a resident of Chirag Delhi, they said.

Police said 23-year-old Rohan, a resident of Govindpuri, was arrested in the case, and his interrogation revealed that an incident of road rage about one and a half months ago led to the firing.

The incident took place at around 9 am when police received a call that a motorcycle rider had shot at a person who was inside a car near the electricity grid in Defence Colony's Andrews Ganj, police said.

He sustained a bullet injury in his neck and was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he is undergoing treatment, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

The accused had earlier been arrested in a case of firing registered at the Surajpur police station in Noida, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that approximately one and a half months ago, he and the victim were engaged in a road rage incident, and to take revenge, he arranged a weapon and fired at him on Wednesday morning, Thakur added.

''We registered a case in connection with the incident and seven police teams working on the case led to the detection, following which the accused was arrested,'' the DCP said.

The weapon of offence has been recovered and further investigations are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021