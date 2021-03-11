Missile strike on military base on outskirts of Yemen’s Marib city — two residents

A Missile strike targeted a military base on outskirts of Yemen's Marib city on Wednesday, two residents told Reuters, adding that sounds of ambulances could be heard rushing to the place.

The base includes the building of the ministry of defense and is located near residential areas, they said.

