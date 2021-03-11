Left Menu

New York shop owner accused by attorney general of racist threats, false police report

The law was enacted last summer after a high-profile case in which a white woman, Amy Cooper, called police and falsely told them a Black birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park was threatening her. Elmendorf's attorney, James Mermigis, said his client "categorically denies all allegations" and that he faced threats of his own from the protesters last year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:23 IST
New York shop owner accused by attorney general of racist threats, false police report

New York's attorney general on Tuesday accused a former ice cream shop owner of making a racially motivated false police report against Black protesters outside his store during last summer's nationwide demonstrations over racial inequity and policing.

The civil lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James also accused David Elmendorf, who previously owned Bumpy's Polar Freeze in Schenectady, New York, of targeting Black protesters with racist threats while brandishing an air rifle and a baton. "The charges against David Elmendorf should serve as a warning that hate crimes will not be tolerated on my watch and we will not allow any individual to use the color of someone's skin as a weapon," James said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

The case is the first use of a new state law that allows the attorney general's office to sue an individual who summons a police officer under false, racially motivated pretenses, James said. The law was enacted last summer after a high-profile case in which a white woman, Amy Cooper, called police and falsely told them a Black birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park was threatening her.

Elmendorf's attorney, James Mermigis, said his client "categorically denies all allegations" and that he faced threats of his own from the protesters last year. "He doesn't have a racist bone in his body," Mermigis said. "These allegations are false. He's being smeared, he's being targeted, and the evidence will show that."

Elmendorf's business saw sustained demonstrations last summer after the emergence of racist social media messages that appeared to be written by Elmendorf. Those messages are fake and did not come from Elmendorf, Mermigis said.

Elmendorf separately faces criminal charges of menacing, a misdemeanor, stemming from his confrontation of protesters outside his shop. He was also arrested for assault in October and was involved in a legal battle with county public health officials over whether his shop was complying with COVID-19 restrictions. Mermigis said Elmendorf is not guilty of any of the criminal charges, which remain pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021