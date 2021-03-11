Left Menu

NHRC mulls research on key issues to help protect rights of marginalised sections of society

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:24 IST
NHRC mulls research on key issues to help protect rights of marginalised sections of society

The NHRC on Wednesday organised a statutory full commission meeting of all its deemed members and chairpersons of seven national commissions, seeking to identify mechanisms to reduce human rights violations and share best practices to work on a joint strategy towards that goal.

Addressing the meeting, justice P C Pant, member of NHRC, urged all members of the rights panel to suggest human rights issues on which the commission could undertake research in the coming years to protect the rights of the marginalised section of the society.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a statement saying the objective of the meeting was to ''identify mechanisms to reduce human rights violation and share best practices to work on a joint strategy for the promotion and protection of human rights of various sections of society''.

There is a need to work in synergy to identify bottlenecks and failures impeding their growth and contribute to their well-being, Pant was quoted as saying in the statement.

NHRC member Jyotika Kalra, giving an insight into the complaints disposal by the commission, emphasised the interest shown by so many organisations for conducting research on various human rights issues.

Earlier, Bimbadhar Pradhan, NHRC secretary general, said the body has issued 12 COVID-19-related advisories aimed at taking care of different vulnerable sections of the society.

He said that despite the constraints caused by the pandemic, the NHRC continued to work for the promotion and protection of human rights and disposed of 68,000 complaints during the period of February 2020 to February 2021.

Harsh Chauhan, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairperson, said there was a need to understand the differences between the ideal and real situations on the ground, and emphasised on the need for quality research to help formulate better policies and programmes.

Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairperson, spoke about how the body conducted social audits of all childcare institutions and asked for action-taken reports from various states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021