Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gets enough votes to pass House

Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gets enough votes to pass HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:38 IST
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill secured enough votes in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass on Wednesday.
The Senate has already approved the legislation. The next step will be the White House, where Biden is expected to sign it into law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
