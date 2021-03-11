BRIEF-U.S. Prepares Additional Myanmar Sanctions As Protests Escalate - FT

BRIEF-U.S. Prepares Additional Myanmar Sanctions As Protests Escalate - FTReuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:47 IST
March 10 (Reuters) -
* U.S. PREPARES ADDITIONAL MYANMAR SANCTIONS AS PROTESTS ESCALATE - FT
* U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS CONSIDERED ADDITIONAL MEASURES, INCLUDING OPTIONS TO TARGET STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES IN MYANMAR- FT Source text : https://on.ft.com/3rGVNTK
