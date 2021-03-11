Left Menu

Married woman made to drink alcohol, raped by 3 in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:48 IST
Married woman made to drink alcohol, raped by 3 in UP

Three people have been arrested for allegedly making a married woman drink alcohol and raping her in Puranpur Kotwali police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered in this connection on Wednesday against Pawan Kumar, Chote and Umesh, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav told media.

In the complaint given to the police, the woman alleged that one of the accused from her neighbourhood offered to take her to her parents’ house. She said he made her drink liquor and raped her along with two of his companions.

The accused later dumped her at a deserted place, police said.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chambers top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played...

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021