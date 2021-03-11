Left Menu

Blinken: China should provide access to Xinjiang region

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:50 IST
Blinken: China should provide access to Xinjiang region
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that, if China insists it is not violating the human rights of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, it should provide the world access to the area.

"I think it would be very important, if China claims that there is nothing going on, that it gives access to the international community," Blinken told a hearing of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chambers top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played...

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021