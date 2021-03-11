Blinken: China should provide access to Xinjiang region

Blinken: China should provide access to Xinjiang regionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:50 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that, if China insists it is not violating the human rights of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, it should provide the world access to the area.
"I think it would be very important, if China claims that there is nothing going on, that it gives access to the international community," Blinken told a hearing of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
