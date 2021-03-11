Left Menu

Blinken: Alaska China meeting opportunity for 'frank' talks

11-03-2021
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday a meeting in Alaska on March 18 between U.S. and Chinese officials is a chance to lay out in "frank" terms U.S. concerns with Beijing.

He also told a hearing of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee the meeting also will explore whether there are avenues to cooperate with Beijing. "We intend to raise, and we will raise, a host of issues," he said.

