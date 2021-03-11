Commandos hold mock drill at Noida metro station
Noida Police along with specially-trained commandos carried out a mock drill at a metro station here on Wednesday evening, ahead of festivals, officials said. This drill was conducted with the help of the PAC and involved the Pinaka commandos of the district police who have been trained in Neemuch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Noida 1 Ankita Sharma said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:02 IST
Noida Police along with specially-trained commandos carried out a mock drill at a metro station here on Wednesday evening, ahead of festivals, officials said. The drill, held at the Sector 51 Metro Station, was carried out to review security forces' preparedness for emergency situations, they said. ''The objective of today's mock drill was to check the security forces in practice to respond to any emergency situation. This drill was conducted with the help of the PAC and involved the 'Pinaka' commandos of the district police who have been trained in Neemuch,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Ankita Sharma said. Sharma said earlier also such a drill was carried out at the busy Botanical Garden Metro Station and other public places here with the help of the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF). The 'Pinaka' commandos is a specially trained unit of 25 personnel of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police which came into existence after the commissionerate police system was adopted in the district. The commandos have black uniform and equipped with safety gears and could be deployed in situations like hostage crisis or terror threats, according to officials. The name of the commando unit - Pinaka - is derived from Lord Shiva's bow. PTI KIS SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
