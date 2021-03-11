Left Menu

Commandos hold mock drill at Noida metro station

Noida Police along with specially-trained commandos carried out a mock drill at a metro station here on Wednesday evening, ahead of festivals, officials said. This drill was conducted with the help of the PAC and involved the Pinaka commandos of the district police who have been trained in Neemuch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Noida 1 Ankita Sharma said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:02 IST
Commandos hold mock drill at Noida metro station

Noida Police along with specially-trained commandos carried out a mock drill at a metro station here on Wednesday evening, ahead of festivals, officials said. The drill, held at the Sector 51 Metro Station, was carried out to review security forces' preparedness for emergency situations, they said. ''The objective of today's mock drill was to check the security forces in practice to respond to any emergency situation. This drill was conducted with the help of the PAC and involved the 'Pinaka' commandos of the district police who have been trained in Neemuch,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Ankita Sharma said. Sharma said earlier also such a drill was carried out at the busy Botanical Garden Metro Station and other public places here with the help of the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF). The 'Pinaka' commandos is a specially trained unit of 25 personnel of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police which came into existence after the commissionerate police system was adopted in the district. The commandos have black uniform and equipped with safety gears and could be deployed in situations like hostage crisis or terror threats, according to officials. The name of the commando unit - Pinaka - is derived from Lord Shiva's bow. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer prices data for February calmed inflation worries and legislators gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history...

Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chambers top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played...

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March -sources

Negotiations between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

When Irishman Aengus Kelly got his first job in aircraft leasing in 1996 it was with a firm so down on its luck the American giant General Electric had an option to buy it for one dollar.Three years earlier, GE had taken over the jewels of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021