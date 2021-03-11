Blinken says U.S. concerned about Russia, Cuba
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the Biden administration was concerned about a Russian role in Venezuela and a resurgence of its activity in Cuba. "I share that concern," he told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing when asked about Moscow's involvement in the hemisphere.
"We see that in Venezuela. We've seen, I think a resurgence of Russian presence and activity in Cuba that last few years, and we're very attentive to that across the board."
