Left Menu

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken demands change in Ethiopia's Tigray

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:45 IST
Top U.S. diplomat Blinken demands change in Ethiopia's Tigray

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Eritrean forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region must withdraw, saying the situation is unacceptable and must change.

"We need to get an independent investigation into what took place there, and we need some kind of process, a reconciliation process so that the country can move forward," Blinken told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

WRAPUP 3-Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout

Credit Suisse faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of 10 billion worth of funds linked to British financial services firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank has hired external firms t...

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world. Were going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but were then g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021