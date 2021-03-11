Top U.S. diplomat Blinken demands change in Ethiopia's Tigray

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken demands change in Ethiopia's TigrayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:45 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Eritrean forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region must withdraw, saying the situation is unacceptable and must change.
"We need to get an independent investigation into what took place there, and we need some kind of process, a reconciliation process so that the country can move forward," Blinken told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amnesty says Eritrean troops killed hundreds of Ethiopian civilians in Axum
Amnesty report describes Axum massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray
Amnesty says Eritrean troops killed hundreds of Ethiopian civilians in Axum
Biden discusses crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region with Kenyan leader -White House
Ethiopia Boeing 737 MAX crash lawyers ask CEO to testify -court filing