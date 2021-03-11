U.S. imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader, companies

U.S. imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader, companiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:55 IST
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two children of Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing and six companies they control, increasing pressure on the military as it continues its crackdown against protesters in the wake of the army's Feb. 1 coup.
Washington blacklisted Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, according to the Treasury Department website.
