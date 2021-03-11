London police find human remains in search for missing woman

Left Menu

Police searching for a missing woman have found what appeared to be human remains in south-east England, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Wednesday, adding it was too early to confirm the identity of the body.

Police searching for a missing woman have found what appeared to be human remains in south-east England, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Wednesday, adding it was too early to confirm the identity of the body. A British police officer, whose job was to guard diplomatic buildings, had earlier been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder over the disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, who was last seen a week ago.

"This evening, detectives and search teams investigating Sarah's disappearance have found very sadly what appears to be human remains," Dick, the head of London's Metropolitan Police, said in a televised statement. "The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent. As you can imagine, at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity, and indeed, that may take us some considerable time."

