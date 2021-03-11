Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi 'hostile aerial target' in Yemen's Marib

The Iran-aligned group has also stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks into Saudi Arabia. The escalation comes as the United States and the United Nations increase diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire to pave the way for a resumption of U.N.-sponsored political talks to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 01:58 IST
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi 'hostile aerial target' in Yemen's Marib
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed on Wednesday a "hostile aerial target", belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen's Marib city, Saudi state TV reported.

The Saudi state news agency showed a video on Twitter saying the coalition "destroyed an enemy air defence system type SAM-6, that belongs to the Houthis," the agency cited the coalition. It also confirmed its support to the operations by the Yemeni national army and the tribes in Marib to advance and protect civilians.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous areas and have been battling the coalition since it intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015, have recently pushed towards the gas-rich region of Marib, aiming to take the government's last stronghold in the north of Yemen. The Iran-aligned group has also stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.

The escalation comes as the United States and the United Nations increase diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire to pave the way for a resumption of U.N.-sponsored political talks to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Earlier on Wednesday, two residents told Reuters that a missile strike targeted a military base outskirts of Marib, adding that sounds of ambulances could be heard rushing to the place.

The base includes the building of the ministry of defence and is located near residential areas, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

WRAPUP 3-Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout

Credit Suisse faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of 10 billion worth of funds linked to British financial services firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank has hired external firms t...

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world. Were going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but were then g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021