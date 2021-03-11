Blinken: U.S. to take action against rights violations in Hong Kong

Blinken: U.S. to take action against rights violations in Hong KongReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:57 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States will take action against those responsible for violations of human rights in Hong Kong.
"We need to continue to follow through on sanctions, for example, against those responsible for committing repressive acts in Hong Kong," he told a House of Representatives hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
