Left Menu

Blinken: U.S. to take action against rights violations in Hong Kong

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:57 IST
Blinken: U.S. to take action against rights violations in Hong Kong
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States will take action against those responsible for violations of human rights in Hong Kong.

"We need to continue to follow through on sanctions, for example, against those responsible for committing repressive acts in Hong Kong," he told a House of Representatives hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented number of women leaders, but parity still far off

The 2021 IPU-UN Women Map of Women in Politics, jointly released by UN partner the Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU and UN Women, spotlights the record number of women in top positions, which now stands at 22, including nine heads of State a...

US aims at helping India develop its own defense industrial base: Pentagon

The Biden administration is looking at deepening its military and technical cooperation with India by not only providing it with arms and equipment, but also helping New Delhi develop its own defense industrial base, a senior Pentagon offic...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021