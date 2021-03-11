Britain explores additional Myanmar sanctions, Raab says

The UK is exploring additional sanctions on Myanmar, foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a tweet https://bit.ly/38tcM4b on Wednesday.

"UK is exploring additional sanctions too – we are clear the regime should not be allowed to profit from abuse of power and human rights violations," Raab said, shortly after the United States imposed sanctions on children of Myanmar's military leader and companies.

