S. Korea to extend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over -PM

S. Korea to extend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over -PMReuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-03-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 05:11 IST
South Korea will extend vaccination for people aged 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chung Sye-kyun
- South Korea
- AstraZeneca