Left Menu

Myanmar army using battle tactics against protests - Amnesty

The junta took power on Feb. 1, detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and prompting daily protests across Myanmar that have at times drawn hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets. Amnesty accused the army of using weapons suitable for the battlefield to kill protesters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 05:32 IST
Myanmar army using battle tactics against protests - Amnesty

Myanmar's military is using battlefield weapons and lethal force in its crackdown on protesters against last month's coup, Amnesty International said on Thursday. The rights group said it had verified more than 50 videos from the crackdown, in which the United Nations says security forces have killed at least 60 protesters. It said many killings documented amounted to extrajudicial executions.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment. The army has said its response to protests has been restrained. The junta took power on Feb. 1, detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and prompting daily protests across Myanmar that have at times drawn hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.

Amnesty accused the army of using weapons suitable for the battlefield to kill protesters. It said they were in the hands of units accused by rights groups of years of atrocities against minority ethnic groups, including Rohingya Muslims. "These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions," said Joanne Mariner, Director of Crisis Response at Amnesty International.

"These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open." Amnesty said weapons used included sniper rifles and light machine guns, as well as assault rifles and sub-machine guns.

It called for a stop to the killings and for the release of detainees. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says nearly 2,000 people have been detained since the coup. In justifying its takeover, the army cited alleged fraud in a November election that Suu Kyi's party had won. Its accusations had been dismissed by the electoral commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the Nation...

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

Brazil has topped 2,000 daily deaths by COVID-19 for the first time, as the countrys second wave of the coronavirus continues to grow amid a collapse of the health system in several mid-sized cities. The Brazilian health ministry said 2,286...

Olympics-U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summers Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Wednesday.We are more op...

Hong Kong activist welcome to campaign in Australia, says head of government intelligence committee

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui is welcome to campaign on political issues in Australia and his arrival was not a matter for China, the chair of the Australian parliaments intelligence committee said on Thursday. In the first comme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021