Left Menu

Hong Kong activist welcome to campaign in Australia, says head of government intelligence committee

In the first comments from an Australian government member since Hui arrived from London on Monday, the chairman of the parliament's committee on intelligence and security, James Paterson, said immigration policy was a "purely domestic sovereign issue for Australia". Hui, who fled Hong Kong late last year after facing criminal charges over democracy protests, said he moved from London to Australia to extend the reach of the pro-democracy movement's international lobbying.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:01 IST
Hong Kong activist welcome to campaign in Australia, says head of government intelligence committee

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui is welcome to campaign on political issues in Australia and his arrival was not a matter for China, the chair of the Australian parliament's intelligence committee said on Thursday. In the first comments from an Australian government member since Hui arrived from London on Monday, the chairman of the parliament's committee on intelligence and security, James Paterson, said immigration policy was a "purely domestic sovereign issue for Australia".

Hui, who fled Hong Kong late last year after facing criminal charges over democracy protests, said he moved from London to Australia to extend the reach of the pro-democracy movement's international lobbying. Australia had a large community of Hong Kong people but no democracy movement leadership, he said.

In a statement on Hui, the Chinese embassy in Australia said it "urges the Australian side to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs and China's internal affairs in any way. Otherwise the China-Australia relations will only sustain further damage". "Any visitor to Australia, whether they are a citizen or not, enjoys all the rights and freedoms that Australians enjoy. They enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of political campaign, so he is welcome to do that here," Senator Paterson told ABC radio.

He added, "other visitors that have a different view to him are welcome to put their arguments too". Hui was granted a tourist visa, an exemption to Australia's closed border policy, and government assistance to secure seats for his family on a repatriation flight from London. He said he didn't intend to seek asylum.

The government intelligence committee held a public hearing on Thursday on national security risks to the university sector, which has focused on research collaboration with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 day earlier

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on March 10, up from five cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the Nation...

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000

Brazil has topped 2,000 daily deaths by COVID-19 for the first time, as the countrys second wave of the coronavirus continues to grow amid a collapse of the health system in several mid-sized cities. The Brazilian health ministry said 2,286...

Olympics-U.S. optimistic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic athletes are on track to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus sooner than expected and well ahead of this summers Tokyo Games, leaders of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee USOPC said on Wednesday.We are more op...

Hong Kong activist welcome to campaign in Australia, says head of government intelligence committee

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui is welcome to campaign on political issues in Australia and his arrival was not a matter for China, the chair of the Australian parliaments intelligence committee said on Thursday. In the first comme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021