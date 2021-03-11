Left Menu

Centre providing fiscal stimulus of Rs 27 lakh crore as part of Aatmanirbhar package: Gangwar

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that the Centre is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar financial package.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:47 IST
Centre providing fiscal stimulus of Rs 27 lakh crore as part of Aatmanirbhar package: Gangwar
Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that the Centre is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar financial package. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Gangwar said that the government increasing public expenditure on various schemes run by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Furthermore, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna (ABRY) Scheme has been launched to incentivise employers for the creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of loss of employment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under ABRY, the Government of India is bearing for a period of two years, both the employees' share (12 per cent of wages) and employers' share (12 per cent of wages) of contribution payable or only the employees' share, depending on employment strength of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) registered establishments.

Under Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY), the Centre is incentivising employers for the creation of new employment with social security benefits by paying the employer's full contribution i.e. 12 per cent towards EPF and EPS both (as admissible from time to time) for a period of three years to the new employees through EPFO. Gangwar further informed that the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has been initiated by the Centre inter alia, for facilitating self-employment. Under the PMMY, collateral-free loans upto Rs 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities.

Besides these, flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Housing for All, Infrastructure development and Industrial corridors have the potential to generate productive employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family

No DNA test has been conducted yet but for 29-year-old Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after going there when she was nine, the search for her biological mother may have ended, an NGO says.Geeta, who returned to India on ...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

Ind vs Eng: Hoping for turning pitches in T20I series, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to see turning pitches for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. India and England would be locking in five T20Is, beginning Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadi...

Soccer-Arteta confident Arsenal project is moving in right direction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his long-term project at the north London club will explode into life once football returns to normality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The Spaniard led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021