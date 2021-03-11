Left Menu

Kashmir IGP briefs probationary IPS officers about issues faced by police in Kashmir valley

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday briefed probationary IPS officers about the recent challenges faced by the police in view of terrorism, fresh recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks, law and order issues, and other security issues in the Kashmir valley, at Police Control Room in Kashmir.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday briefed probationary IPS officers about the recent challenges faced by the police in view of terrorism, fresh recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks, law and order issues, and other security issues in the Kashmir valley, at Police Control Room in Kashmir. "During the interaction with the probationary IPS officers, IGP Kashmir and DIG CKR shared some of the work experience of J-K Police and CAPF units and briefed them how coordination is being maintained among different security agencies working in the valley," read a statement by the police.

"They also briefed the probationary IPS officers about the challenges being faced by the J-K Police and security forces to maintain internal security in the valley," the statement added. IGP urged the officers to work with zeal and devotion to maintain public order and normalcy wherever they were posted. He also observed that adherence to the rule of law, fairness and complete honesty must be the benchmark of their future professional work.

Also, DIG CKR and other senior officers of J-K Police shared their experiences in tackling terrorism related activities and other crimes. Moreover, the Anantnag SSP gave a detailed presentation describing the anti-terrorist operations launched by the police and other security force agencies and also about the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the maintenance of law and order and fight against terrorism. (ANI)

