No comprehensive scheme for rehabilitation of beggars, govt informs Rajya Sabha

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of persons engaged in begging.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of persons engaged in begging. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment gave the information in a written reply to the question put forth by Biju Janta Dal (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharaya.

"However, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has undertaken ten pilots in ten cities namely Delhi, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Nagpur, for undertaking a project on comprehensive rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of begging," the reply added. Further informing, it said that these pilots are being implemented with support of state governments/UTs/local urban bodies, voluntary organisations,

The Ministry also revealed that as per Census 2011, the total number of beggars, vigrants, etc. in the country is 4,13,670. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

