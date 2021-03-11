Left Menu

Army Major arrested in soldier recruitment exam paper leak case

Days after an Army Major was arrested in connection with the recent Army recruitment exam paper leak, one more Army officer was detained by Pune Police from Delhi for questioning in the case.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:59 IST
Army Major arrested in soldier recruitment exam paper leak case
Reprentative image.. . Image Credit: ANI

Days after an Army Major was arrested in connection with the recent Army recruitment exam paper leak, one more Army officer was detained by Pune Police from Delhi for questioning in the case. According to a press release, Pune Police on Tuesday arrested the Army officer of Major rank from Delhi. He was produced before Pune court where the court has granted his police custody till March 15.

The Army officer was posted in Delhi and was a batchmate of a serving officer of Major rank who was arrested by Pune police earlier in the case. Appearing for police, Public Prosecutor Prem Kumar Agrawal said "The accused has shared an exam question paper with other accused arrested in the case. We have recovered a mobile phone from his possession but that's not working since the accused claims it was dropped in water and has been severely damaged. We have to investigate further links and retrieve the data from his mobile."

Additional Session Judge S R Navandar after hearing the argument from both sides granted police custody of the accused to Pune City Police. Earlier in a joint operation with Military Intelligence of the Indian Army, Pune City Police's crime branch had arrested several accused of running a recruitment scam in various parts of the country.

Till now a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case by Pune city police with two separate FIRs registered against two Major rank officers of the Indian Army, two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and several retired soldiers along with some owners of pre-military training institutes. The exam scheduled for February 28 had been cancelled after this leak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 years after return to India, Geeta may have found her family

No DNA test has been conducted yet but for 29-year-old Geeta, who returned to India from Pakistan in 2015 after going there when she was nine, the search for her biological mother may have ended, an NGO says.Geeta, who returned to India on ...

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

Ind vs Eng: Hoping for turning pitches in T20I series, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to see turning pitches for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. India and England would be locking in five T20Is, beginning Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadi...

Soccer-Arteta confident Arsenal project is moving in right direction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his long-term project at the north London club will explode into life once football returns to normality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The Spaniard led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021