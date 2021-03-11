Army Major arrested in soldier recruitment exam paper leak case

Days after an Army Major was arrested in connection with the recent Army recruitment exam paper leak, one more Army officer was detained by Pune Police from Delhi for questioning in the case. According to a press release, Pune Police on Tuesday arrested the Army officer of Major rank from Delhi. He was produced before Pune court where the court has granted his police custody till March 15.

The Army officer was posted in Delhi and was a batchmate of a serving officer of Major rank who was arrested by Pune police earlier in the case. Appearing for police, Public Prosecutor Prem Kumar Agrawal said "The accused has shared an exam question paper with other accused arrested in the case. We have recovered a mobile phone from his possession but that's not working since the accused claims it was dropped in water and has been severely damaged. We have to investigate further links and retrieve the data from his mobile."

Advertisement

Additional Session Judge S R Navandar after hearing the argument from both sides granted police custody of the accused to Pune City Police. Earlier in a joint operation with Military Intelligence of the Indian Army, Pune City Police's crime branch had arrested several accused of running a recruitment scam in various parts of the country.

Till now a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case by Pune city police with two separate FIRs registered against two Major rank officers of the Indian Army, two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and several retired soldiers along with some owners of pre-military training institutes. The exam scheduled for February 28 had been cancelled after this leak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)