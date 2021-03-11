2 kanwariyas drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Budaun district

2 kanwariyas drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Budaun districtPTI | Budaun | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:56 IST
Two pilgrims drowned here while they were bathing in the Ganga river, police said on Thursday.
Subodh Kumar (22) and Amarjeet (21) were part of a group of 'kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) and they had gone to the Ataina Ganga ghat in Ushait on Wednesday to bathe and collect water for Mahashivratri, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Singh said.
They were supposed to offer the water to Lord Shiva on Thursday during the festival, he said.
Kumar and Amarjeet were residents of Mainpuri city of the state and their bodies were fished out with the help of locals and sent for postmortem, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
