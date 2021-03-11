Left Menu

India reports 22,854 new coronavirus cases, 126 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries, and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,09,38,146 recoveries.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 1,58,189, the health ministry reported. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today, a total of 22,42,58,293 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far including 7,78,416 samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has reported 2,52,89,693 crore coverage, as per the information shared by the union health ministry yesterday. "These include 71,70,519 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 39,77,407 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 70,31,147 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 5,82,118 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 9,29,359 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 55,99,143 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

It added that a total of 9,22,039 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm yesterday, the 54th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

