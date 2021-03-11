To boost morale of personnel, Delhi Police promotes 135 cops for outstanding performance in 2020

With a view to motivate the ranks of Delhi Police with timely rewards, a total of 135 police personnel deemed as "outstanding performers" have been promoted out of turn in 2020. Among 35, two police personnel have been promoted out of turn for tracing missing persons, according to Delhi Police.

"To enhance the morale and motivation of police officers, all police personnel affected due to the coronavirus pandemic were provided financial assistance," Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner of Police, South Zone said. He said that the good work of policemen was instantly rewarded in crime meetings in the presence of officers from districts and units.

4732 police personnel of all ranks have been promoted since February 2020, according to Delhi Police. "Promotion and transfer policies have been made more transparent. The police put a system in place where officers and policemen posted for more than seven years at a place have been moved out to other places to ensure a level playing field," Golchha said.

"Delhi Police Commissioner and top police officials constantly interacted with the subordinate ranks to understand their grievances," he added. Delhi Police has also launched a new initiative in November 2020 to provide online coaching for aspirants of Civil services.

During the ongoing pandemic, all affected police personnel were provided financial assistance. Wellness centres were set up at six major police colonies to serve as OPD facility for various medicinal disciplines, Golchha said. Delhi Police has also introduced an SMS alert system to convey sanction of medical claims and other vital information. (ANI)

